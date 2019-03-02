Latest NewsInternational

Over 50 people missing after oil pipeline explodes

Mar 2, 2019
In Nigeria, more than 50 people are missing after a leaking oil pipeline exploded and caused a stampede. The blast caused massive oil spillage in the Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa state in southern Nigeria.

The Nembe trunk line is operated by the Port Harcourt-based Aiteo Group and carries crude to the Bonny export terminal. The pipeline is jointly owned by Agip, Oando and Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Nigerian oil companies usually assert that the majority of oil spills are caused by sabotage, theft and illegal refining.

