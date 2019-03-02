Pakistan Foreign Minister Says Govt Contacted Jaish Leadership After Pulwama Attack

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and he will only be arrested if India provides evidence which is acceptable to courts.

Now, country’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made another startling admission – that Islamabad government has been in touch with the banned terror outfit.

The Pakistan foreign minister claimed that JeM had not said it was behind the terror attack and that “there was confusion over its role”. This, despite the JeM claiming responsibility through a statement issued by its spokesperson.

JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan in a statement on the day of the attack, Feb 14, said that “dozens of forces’ vehicles were destroyed”, and identified the driver who carried out the ‘fidayeen’ attack as Aadil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas Commando of Gundi Bagh, Pulwama. The terror group had also released a video of Dar, with Jaish flags in the background, in which he gave reasons for the attack in an anti-India rant.