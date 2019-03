Pakistan Air Force Wing Commander Shahaz-ud-Din, whose F-16 was shot down by his Indian counterpart Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman, has reportedly succumbed to his injuries after being beaten up by some locals thinking that he was an Indian. The Pakistani pilot had ejected after getting hit in an aerial engagement and had managed to land safely in his own territory. However, Pakistani locals thrashed him so badly that he had to be admitted in hospital, reported FirstPost.

Interestingly, Pakistan is yet to reveal his identity.

FirstPost added that like Wing Commander Varthaman, Shahaz-ud-Din also belonged to an illustrious military family. Shahaz-ud-Din’s father Waseem-ud-Din, also an Air Marshal of the Pakistan Air Force, who has flown F-16 and Mirages.

The news that Shahaz-ud-Din’s plane was shot down was first reported by London-based lawyer Khalid Umar, who says he received it privately, from individuals related to the F-16 pilot’s family, the report added.

Pakistan government had earlier claimed that they have two Indian pilots in their custody. However, later they retracted from their statement and tried to hide the goof-up.