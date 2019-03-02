Pakistan plans to poison ration stocks of Indian Army jawans : Report

Intelligence sources inform that the Pakistan Military intelligence (MI) and ISI agents are planning another plot against the Indian Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report by India Today, the ISI agents operating in Kashmir are planning to ‘mix poison’ in ration (food) stocks of security forces deployed in the Valley. The report states that a chatter floated by a Pakistani number claims that the Pakistani MI agents in the Valley are planning to execute such a conspiracy against the jawans.

The fresh intel note comes at the time when the situation in Kashmir remains tense owing to cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan. Security has been beefed up and police has been asked to be on high alert. The intel note which was accessed by India Today TV, informed that measures should be taken to ensure the security of ration depots of all the camps, especially in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, it has also been recommended that all ration procured for security forces across India shall be subjected to frequent checks.

The report comes a day after Pakistan on Friday released Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF pilot who was captured on Wednesday by Pakistan after his MIG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down. Varthaman was captured by Pakistan when he crossed the LoC chasing a Pak F-16 fighter jet.