Pdp Worker Protest Against Ban on Jel by Govt

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with PDP workers, staged a protest in Srinagar on Saturday, 2 March, against the Centre’s ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, news agency ANI reported.

Authorities in Kashmir had sealed several properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami J&K (JeI), including residences of some of its activists, the police told PTI.

This comes days after the Centre banned the outfit on the ground that it was “in close touch” with militant groups and was likely to “escalate secessionist movement.”