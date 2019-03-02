PM Modi to inaugurate construction technology India-2019 expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the Construction Technology India-2019 Expo-cum-Conference in Delhi. The conference will identify proven, innovative and globally established technologies for use in the Indian context.

Technology providers, researchers, start-ups, developers, academia, public sector agencies and other domain experts are participating in the two-day event. The expo-cum-Conference will provide avenues for interaction among stakeholders that can open up new areas for collaboration and will facilitate the conversion of ideas into market-ready products.

Youth are the main beneficiaries of this initiative. Proven technologies which are identified during CTI – 2019 will be further invited to design and build lighthouse projects of nearly one thousand housing units each at six States in the country. These states are Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.