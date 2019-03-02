Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi to inaugurate construction technology India-2019 expo

Mar 2, 2019, 09:31 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the Construction Technology India-2019 Expo-cum-Conference in Delhi. The conference will identify proven, innovative and globally established technologies for use in the Indian context.

Technology providers, researchers, start-ups, developers, academia, public sector agencies and other domain experts are participating in the two-day event. The expo-cum-Conference will provide avenues for interaction among stakeholders that can open up new areas for collaboration and will facilitate the conversion of ideas into market-ready products.

Youth are the main beneficiaries of this initiative. Proven technologies which are identified during CTI – 2019 will be further invited to design and build lighthouse projects of nearly one thousand housing units each at six States in the country. These states are Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Tags

Related Articles

Nayanthara’s ‘Aramm 2’ set to go on floors early next year

Nov 13, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

World Heart Day 2018 : These are the major signs and symptoms of a heart attack

Sep 28, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

United Nations meeting: Pakistan links Kashmir case to Palestinian crisis

Dec 21, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan will portray Rakesh Sharma In “Salute”

Jun 11, 2017, 09:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close