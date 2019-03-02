“The chowkidaar has failed again in this quarter’s numbers’, Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over declining growth in the third quarter of this fiscal, saying the “chowkidar” has once again failed in the numbers of the quarter. Gandhi’s comment came a day after his party alleged that despite “fudging” of data by the Modi government, India’s economy continues to slide.

Dear PM, Have you no shame at all? YOU stole 30,000 Cr and gave it to your friend Anil. YOU are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the RAFALE jets. YOU are WHY brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets. https://t.co/BrzAuFTlFu — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2019

“False promises, false games. The chowkidar has failed again in this quarter’s numbers,” the Congress chief said on Twitter, citing a news report that India’s growth declined to 6.6 per cent in the quarter ending December 2018.

On Friday the Congress had tweeted that “as PM Modi’s disastrous tenure comes to an end, despite all the fudging, the economy continues to slow.” “Less than two months to go before India sees new dawn,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

As PM Modi's disastrous tenure comes to an end, despite all the fudging, the economy continues to slow. Less than two months to go before India sees a new dawn. https://t.co/xDdIlJJZbb — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2019