Latest NewsIndia

“The chowkidaar has failed again in this quarter’s numbers’, Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM

Mar 2, 2019, 10:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
letter
government responds to Rahul Gandhi's letter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over declining growth in the third quarter of this fiscal, saying the “chowkidar” has once again failed in the numbers of the quarter. Gandhi’s comment came a day after his party alleged that despite “fudging” of data by the Modi government, India’s economy continues to slide.

“False promises, false games. The chowkidar has failed again in this quarter’s numbers,” the Congress chief said on Twitter, citing a news report that India’s growth declined to 6.6 per cent in the quarter ending December 2018.

On Friday the Congress had tweeted that “as PM Modi’s disastrous tenure comes to an end, despite all the fudging, the economy continues to slow.” “Less than two months to go before India sees new dawn,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

 

Tags

Related Articles

bike jump

SIMPLY AWESOME! Watch Video of Biker Jumping Over 16 Buses

Jul 9, 2018, 02:20 pm IST

Delhi-NCR continues to witness ‘very poor’ air quality

Nov 11, 2018, 05:29 pm IST

Shraddha Kapoor struggles with training for the Bio-Pic of Saina Nehwal

Aug 9, 2018, 02:18 pm IST

Brazil V CostaRica : Late Goals from Coutinho and Neymar Puts Brazil Through

Jun 22, 2018, 07:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close