Top actors from South-Indian industry will act in ‘2403 ft’

Young director Jude Anthony Joseph revealed that his new movie will have top stars, not just from Malayalam, but from Tamil as well. Jude is planning a movie based on last year’s devastating Kerala floods. The movie titled as ‘2403’ ft is inspired from several real-life events that occurred during the floods. Jude is scripting the movie jointly with John Manthrickal, the co-writer of ‘Ann Maria Kalipilanu’ and ‘Alamara’.

He is planning to make the movie as realistic as possible by using minimal VFX. The movie has a technical crew with Jomon T John as the cinematographer, Mahesh Narayanan as editor, Shaan Rahman as music director, Sameera Saneesh as costume designer and Vishnu Govind-Sree Sankar duo as sound designers. Since the movie demands a good amount of CG and special effects, the makers are in talks with a Hollywood based VFX company.

Anto Joseph is producing '2403 ft' under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.