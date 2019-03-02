Train to Pakistan restored; Samjhauta Express to run from India on Sunday

The Samjhauta Express will leave for Pakistan from Delhi tomorrow after the two neighbours agreed to operationalise services at their ends. The announcement came a day after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

India had cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on February 28. Official sources said, the train will start running from the Indian side tomorrow, while on the Pakistan side it will leave Lahore on Monday for its return journey.

The train runs from Delhi to Attari on the Indian side and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.