Turkish Women’s Cup Football: Indian thrashed Turkmenistan 10-0

Mar 2, 2019, 08:37 pm IST
In  women’s football, with a hattrick by Sanju, Indian women’s team romped to a massive 10-0 victory against Turkmenistan in their second match of the Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya.

Sanju who scored goals at 17th, 37th, 71st minutes of the game, was the highest scorer of the match. Anju Tamang scored goals at 51st and 83rd minutes, Ranjana at 60th and 62nd while Dangmei Grace at 7th, Sumithra at 77th and Indumathi Kathiresan at 87th also scored one goal each.

India thus bounced back from their 0-1 defeat against Uzbekistan on Wednesday. India is next set to face Romania on Sunday.

