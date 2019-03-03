Opposition remarks on IAF action hurt national interest: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today hit out at Opposition parties, saying they made statements that hurt India’s national interest after Indian Air Force’s counter-terror operation in Balakot. He said the Opposition is entitled to oppose and ask questions, but restraint and statesmanship are also essential.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley pointed out that when the entire nation was speaking in one voice and standing by the armed forces, Opposition parties were making statements which became an instrument in Pakistan’s hands to discredit India’s operation against terrorism.

The Finance Minister said the most disappointing and objectionable statement was of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who stated that he was disturbed with the “Mad rush of mutual self-destruction” by the two nations. Jaitley said according to Dr Singh, perpetrators of terrorism and its victims are both at par.

He also termed as highly inappropriate the resolution passed by 21 Opposition parties accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. He said the resolution gave a handle to the enemy and Pakistan’s media used this statement as a trump card.

Read Full FB Post: