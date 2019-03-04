AK-203- The Indian Made Rifle that Will Help Jawans Fight Terrorists

Though the Indian military is considered among the top five in the world, it has been yearning for an all-weather durable assault rifle for quite some time as its mainstay weapon INSAS (India Small Arms System) rifle is riddled with problems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an announcement made on Sunday put these tensions to rest. He said that AK-203, a latest derivative of the legendary AK-47 assault rifle, will be manufactured in Korwa area of Amethi.

“One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi. It will be made by a joint-venture of India and Russia. I express my gratitude to my friend President Vladimir Putin, this venture was made possible in such a short time by his support,” he said.

PM Modi stated that Amethi was the perfect example of the BJP’s policy of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Taking a dig at the Gandhi family, the Prime Minister said, “Now, Amethi will not be known for a famous family but for AK 203, ‘Made in Amethi’. These rifles will help our jawans in encounters with naxals and terrorists.”