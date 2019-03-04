Latest NewsIndia

Amit Shah Says Over 250 Terrorists Killed in Indian Air Strike

Mar 4, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
The government is yet to give an official count of terrorists killed in India’s air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot last week, but BJP president Amit Shah declared a number at an election rally on Sunday in Gujarat.

Shah, who was addressing an election rally in Gujarat, said after the February 14 Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF men were killed, “everyone thought there could be no surgical strikes”. “But under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s leadership, the government carried out an air strike and killed more than 250 terrorists,” the BJP chief said.

