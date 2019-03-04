Latest NewsSports

Ashish Nehra Feels this Bowler Will be India’s Biggest Asset in World Cup

Mar 4, 2019, 06:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Going into the world cup, Jasprit Bumrah will be India’s triumph card in bowling. Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar had sealed their spots as the No1 and No 2 seamers for Indian ODI set up, but in the last few months, we have seen the emergence of Mohammed Shami in the limited overs game. Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra feels that fast bowler Mohammed Shami will be a big asset for India in the 2019 World Cup.

“Mohammed Shami has been really impressive, not just in this series and today’s game but for the last year and year-and-half. From South Africa tour I would say. Test cricket, he bowled really well. Bowled long spells. His fitness has been really really impressive,” Nehra said.

“He will be a big asset for India,” Nehra added.

