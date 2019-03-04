Latest NewsIndia

IAF chief Why Pak PM Made Such a Reaction If IAF Dropped Bombs in Jungle

Mar 4, 2019, 03:18 pm IST
The government is yet to give an official count of terrorists killed in India’s air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot last week, but Pakistan has completely denied having any human casualty in the attack.

Talking about India’s strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said that the IAF is not in a position to clarify the number of casualties. “The Air Force doesn’t calculate the number of casualties, the government does that. We count what targets we have hit or not,” he added.

“The target has been clearly amplified by FS in his statement. If we plan to hit the target, we hit the target, otherwise, why would he (Pak PM) have responded, if we dropped bombs in the jungles why would he respond”.he asked.

