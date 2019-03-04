India Vs Australia : 2nd ODI on tomorrow at Nagpur

India will take on Australia in 2nd ODI at Nagpur tomorrow at 1.30 p.m. India will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Australia, on the other hand, will try to draw level after their loss in the series opener.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who has had decent outings, might get another game before Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar join the squad for the remaining three ODIs.

Following the Nagpur ODI, the Indian selectors will be left with three ODIs to experiment the playing XI ahead of the Cricket World Cup that begins on May 30.