Not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize, says Imran Khan

Mar 4, 2019, 11:34 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he was not worthy of winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Imran Khan took his Twitter to address the nominations, saying he didn’t feel worthy of the peace prize. He added that the prize should go to the person who can solve the Kashmir conflict.

More than 300,000 people signed online petitions calling for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive a Nobel Peace Prize after he freed an Indian pilot in a bid to defuse tensions with his country’s eastern neighbour.

Soon after the Indian pilot was handed over to the Indian authorities, the hashtag  #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan” started trending in Pakistan on Twitter.

A resolution was also submitted in the country’s National Assembly Secretariat last week for the same. The motion stated that Khan played a “sagacious role in reducing tension between Pakistan and India which was created due to the warmongering attitude of the Indian leadership”.

