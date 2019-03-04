Pakistan government allocates Rs 75 million for construction of cremation grounds, graveyards for Hindus, Christians

A provincial government of Pakistan has allotted money for construction of cremation grounds, graveyards for minorities in the country.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan has allocated Rs 75 million for the construction of five cremation grounds for the Hindu community and creation of seven graveyards for Christians.

A total of Rs 24 million has been allocated for the construction of five cremation grounds and Rs 51 million has been set aside for the creation of seven Christian graveyards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In January, the provincial government had declared the ancient Hindu religious site of Panj Tirath in Peshawar as a national heritage.

Minority religions make up just 4% of Pakistan’s 200 million people. Hindus make up the country’s second-largest minority, with more than 2 million, living mainly in the southern Sindh province.