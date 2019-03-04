Latest NewsInternational

Reports Suggest Militants Trained at Balakot Sent to Kashmir or Afganisthan

Mar 4, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
At least four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists caught between 2014-17 were trained at the Jaish’s Balakot camp that was targeted by the Indian Air Force in a “non-military” strike on February 26, The Indian Express quoted official sources as saying.

The four militants, all Pakistani, told during their interrogation that terrorists trained at Balakot were either sent to Afghanistan or Kashmir. According to officials, Waqas Mansoor, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was arrested by security forces in 2014-15, said he was trained with 100 youths.

Earlier, Jaish-e-Mohammed confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) indeed targeted it camps in Pakistan’s Balakot with Israeli guided missiles on February 26.

