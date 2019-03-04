There has to be war against terror not against a country; John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham has said that there should be a takedown on terrorism and not a war with a country or a religion as stereotyping is dangerous in a “polarised” world.

He was expressing his opinion about the escalating tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

“There has to be a war against terror, not against a country, religion, religions or between religions. I am very clear in my outlook”, John said. “There has to be a war on terror. It has to be over and done with. That doesn’t mean you have to fight with another country. That doesn’t mean you have to stereotype people,” he added.

THe actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, “Romeo Akabar Walter (RAW)”.