Trevor Noah Says India-Pak Conflict Will be Entertaining, Apologises Later

Mar 4, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Comedian and host of the American TV show The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has apologised after a Twitter user accused him of mocking the India-Pakistan tensions.

He had said that if the two countries go to war, then it would be the “most entertaining war of all time” and that “it would also be the longest war of all time – another dance number!” Noah suggested that Indian soldiers going to war would be like a musical.

Later he tweeted :

It’s amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself.

Eventually, Noah apologised for his remarks.

“As a comedian, I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that’s not what I was trying to do,” he said.

