UN Security Council: France reiterates support for India’s permanent seat

France has reiterated its support for India as the permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC). France which assumed the March Presidency of the UNSC, reiterate its support for India, Germany and Japan as permanent members of an expanded Council.

French Permanent Representative to the UN François Delattre informed that enlargement of the powerful UN body in both permanent and non-permanent categories is the first crucial part towards UNSC reform.

India has been calling for the reform of the UN Security Council along with Brazil, Germany and Japan for long, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

France, a veto-wielding permanent member of the 15-nation Security Council, last month moved a fresh proposal in the UNSC along with the US and the UK to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.