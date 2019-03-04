US officially closes Jerusalem consulate

The United States of America has officially closed its consulate in Jerusalem, downgrading the status of its main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians by folding it into the U.S. Embassy to Israel.

The U.S. State Department in a statement said that this decision was driven to increase the efficiency and effectiveness in diplomatic engagements. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said that It does not signal a change of US policy on Jerusalem, the West Bank, or the Gaza Strip.

For decades, the consulate functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians.