Washington Wants to Know If Pakistan Used F-16 Jets in Air Strikes Against India

The United States has issued a statement that they were trying to find out if Pakistan used US-built F-16 jets to down an Indian warplane, potentially in violation of US agreements. The good news is that the stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours is easing.

Pakistan and India both carried out aerial bombing missions this week, including a clash on Wednesday that saw an Indian pilot shot down over the disputed region of Kashmir in an incident that alarmed global powers and sparked fears of a war.