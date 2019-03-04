Latest NewsInternational

Washington Wants to Know If Pakistan Used F-16 Jets in Air Strikes Against India

Mar 4, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Less than a minute

The United States has issued a statement that they were trying to find out if Pakistan used US-built F-16 jets to down an Indian warplane, potentially in violation of US agreements. The good news is that the stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours is easing.

Pakistan and India both carried out aerial bombing missions this week, including a clash on Wednesday that saw an Indian pilot shot down over the disputed region of Kashmir in an incident that alarmed global powers and sparked fears of a war.

Tags

Related Articles

Aravind Kejriwal congratulated Swati Maliwalto ensures death penalty for child rapists.

Apr 20, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Baghdad court issues arrest warrant for vice president

Oct 20, 2017, 07:54 am IST
Janhvi-Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor reveals about that one photo she deleted before her Bollywood entry

Nov 28, 2018, 07:09 am IST

“Indian SIM cards are used for Exam paper leaking” : Pakistan Minister

May 6, 2017, 06:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close