Latest NewsIndia

Actor Sidharth criticizes Prime Minister for politicizing terror attack

Mar 5, 2019, 03:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

South Indian actor Sidharth came forward against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He harshly criticised Prime Minister. He accused that the Prime Minister is politicising the Pulwama terror attack. He in his official Twitter page raised this criticism.

Sidharth who frequently use his social media handle for expressing his social and political opinion has earlier also many times ccriticisedBJP and Narendra Modi.

Tags

Related Articles

SC adjourns CBI director’s case december 5

Nov 29, 2018, 11:56 pm IST

Inside pics from Aaradhya Bachchan’s Birthday Bash..!

Nov 19, 2018, 06:47 am IST

Delhi’s air quality turns very poor

Dec 17, 2018, 12:04 am IST

This country crowns a goat as new King

Aug 12, 2017, 08:01 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close