Actor Sidharth criticizes Prime Minister for politicizing terror attack

South Indian actor Sidharth came forward against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He harshly criticised Prime Minister. He accused that the Prime Minister is politicising the Pulwama terror attack. He in his official Twitter page raised this criticism.

Our people believe and stand by the armed forces. It's you and your gang they don't believe. Stop politicizing #Pulwama. Stop pretending to be heroes on the backs of real heroes. You should respect the forces. You are not a soldier. Don't expect to be treated like one. Jai Hind. https://t.co/SEwI1Zw5Bh — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 4, 2019

Sidharth who frequently use his social media handle for expressing his social and political opinion has earlier also many times ccriticisedBJP and Narendra Modi.

A loathsome individual who sells manipulation. #Pakistan is not at odds with #BJP. Our soldiers are not dying for #BJP. We are a country being attacked. Support for the government is mutually exclusive from support for the #BJP. @narendramodi represents #India not #BJP. Be alert. https://t.co/mehULFPXpr — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 27, 2019

Most of us are neither #bhakts nor #libtards or whatever these ugly names are. We are just #Indians. Live and let live. Stop the hate! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 1, 2017