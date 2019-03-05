Balakot Airstrike: NTRO Report Confirmed 300 Active Mobile Phones in JeM Camp

According to reports, before the Indian Air Force jets struck the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26, technical surveillance by Indian intelligence agencies had found 300 mobile phones active at the facility. This is a clear indication of the total number of inmates housed at the JeM terror camp.

The National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) had started surveillance of the facility after the Indian Air Force (IAF) was given clearance to target the camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said.

“During technical surveillance, it emerged that there was presence of around 300 mobile phones with active signal strength inside the facility in the days leading up to the strike. The facility was destroyed by the IAF fighters,” said a source quoted by a national media.