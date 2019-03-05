Director Rajasenan get trolled in social media for his new movie which supports BJP politics

Rajasenan, the veteran Malayalam film director has given many blockbuster movies. Once a favourite director of the families he has not been active in cinema for the last some years. His last few films has failed in the box office miserably. He later joined BJP contested for BJP in the last assembly election. He is now a state committee member of BJP.

After a long time, his new film is going to hit the cinema halls. He is doing a lead role in the film ‘Priyapettavar’ directed by debutant directer Khader Moidu. The film is a political propaganda film which supports Sangh-Parivar politics.

Rajasenan earlier claimed that the film is against Communist ideology. The film which was released earlier in last year August will be re-released soon. Rajasenan informed the news through his Facebook page. But the post has been welcomed by thousand of trolls and negative comments.