General Election: In Tamil Nadu DMK completed seat-sharing; CPM will contest in 2 seats

The seat allocation in TamilNadu has been finalised by DMK. The DMK has formed a grand alliance for facing this election. DMK president M.K.Stalin informed media that the DMK will contest 20 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remaining 20 constituencies in the state and neighbouring Puducherry to its coalition partners.

Vaiko-led MDMK in Tamil Nadu has been allocated one Lok Sabha constituency to contest as part of the DMK-led alliance in the state. An agreement signed by the leaders of both the parties, MK Stalin and Vaiko says a Rajya Sabha seat will also be allocated to MDMK when it becomes vacant from the state.

“We have taken a decision whereby in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress would get nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry seat, MDMK one Lok Sabha seat and one Rajya Sabha seat, CPI, CPI-M, VCK two Lok Sabha seats each and the IUML, IJK and KDMK one Lok Sabha seat each, Stalin said.