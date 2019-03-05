Gold & Silver Rate: Gold prices go steady

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, trading near five-week lows touched in the previous session, as a firmer dollar and optimism over a likely US-China trade deal dented the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal.S pot gold was down 0.1% to $1,285.51 per ounce as of 0719 GMT, after slipping to $1,282.50 in the previous session, its lowest since January 25. US gold futures were flat at $1,287.50 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $15.10, while platinum was 0.2 % higher at $836.58 per ounce.