Hackers Deface Bharatiya Janata Party’s Website

Multiple social media users reported on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s website was hacked, and shared screenshots of an unflattering meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Screenshots of the homepage of the party site doing rounds on social media reveal an expletive-filled message and a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel. While access to the site still remains restricted, a message from the website admin said it will be back up soon.

No hacker group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. An official response from the party is awaited.