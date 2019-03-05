Imran Khan’s party criticizes its minister for anti-Hindu remarks

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has come under intense criticism from senior members of his party’s government and social media users over his recent derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community. Chohan referred to the Hindu community as “cow urine-drinking people” at a recent press conference.

“We are Muslims and we have a flag, the flag of Maula Ali’s bravery, the flag of Hazrat Umar’s valour. You (Hindus) don’t have that flag, it isn’t in your hands,” he had said.

His remarks were condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan and other key political leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for his insensitivity towards the Hindus, a minority in Pakistan. Imran Khan termed Chohan’s remarks as “inappropriate” and said: “We will not tolerate remarks against any minority community.”

The Minister then apologized and said his comments were directed only at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian media. “I was referring to Narendra Modi, RAW and Indian media,” he said on Samaa TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday. “The remarks weren’t meant for any person in Pakistan. My message was for Indians. “I didn’t demean any religion. The things I said are a part of Hindutva. I said things that are a part of their religion,” he added.

Appalling & embarrassing stance against minorities that may reflect a personal opinion but certainly has nothing to do with what PM @ImranKhanPTI stands for or the spirit behind PTI.All faiths in Pakistan ARE and WILL ALWAYS be equal, that must be the essence of our belief. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) March 5, 2019

According to reports, at least 1.6 per cent of Pakistan’s population is Hindu and Hinduism is the second largest religion followed in the country. The PTI government itself has at least seven Hindu members of the National Assembly and four minority members in the Punjab Assembly.

#Pakistan proudly owns the white in the flag as much as the green, values contributions of the Hindu community & honours them as our own. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 5, 2019