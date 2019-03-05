India Vs Austrlia 2nd ODI: India India beat Australia by eight runs; India lead the series 2-0

Virat Kohli smashed 116 runs and Vijay Shankar took two wickets in the final over to secure a nail-biting eight-run win for India against Australia in the second one day international on Tuesday. Chasing India’s 251 to level the five-match series, Australia got off to a strong start before the hosts roared back into the contest with some disciplined bowling.

Australia were off to a confident start as the opening pair of Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch added 83 runs for the first wicket in 14.3 overs. Khawaja, in particular, was looking in good touch as he scored 38 off 37 balls that included 6 boundaries. Finch found some touch with the bat as he scored 37 off 53 balls. His innings included 5 fours and a six.

Following the loss of openers in quick succession, Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh (16) rebuilt the Australian innings. But India again struck back with the wickets of Marsh and Glenn Maxwell (4). It was then up to Marcus Stoinis and Handscomb to steer Australia’s run-chase. However, a brilliant throw by Ravindra Jadeja removed a well-set Handscomb. Australia lost half their side on 171.

But Stoinis and Alex Carey’s 47-run stand brought Australia close to the target. However, a tight bowling display in the death overs by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ensured that Vijay Shankar gets 11 runs to defend in the final over. Shankar gave away just two runs and dismissed the remaining two batsmen to bowl out Australia for 242 in 49.3 overs.

.Earlier, riding on Kohli’s 40th ODI century, India scored 250 runs in 48.2 overs. Kohli was ably supported by Vijay Shankar, who made 46 off 41 balls