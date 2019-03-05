Indian Navy Chief Says Terrorists Are Planning For an Attack Via Sea Route

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday warned that there are reports about terrorists being trained to carry out operations through the sea. He was addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue.

“The Indian security establishment is continuously working to address this menace. It is imperative that the global community acts to contain and eliminate terrorism, in all its forms,” he said.

The 26/11 attack was carried out by 10 sea-borne terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who hijacked an Indian fishing trawler to reach Mumbai and unleash mayhem.

He added the Pulwama attack was perpetrated by extremists and “aided by a State” that seeks to destabilise India. Lanba said, “India faces a more serious form of terrorism, state-sponsored terrorism.”