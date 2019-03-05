Lok Sabha Election: CPM to contest in 16 constituencies

CPIM will contest in 16 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state. The CPM has decided to field KN Balagopal in Kollam besides taking over Kottayam seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, P Karunakaran MP will not contest this time around.

Other finalised candidates include MB Rajesh in Palakkad, PK Biju in Alathoor, PK Sreemathy in Kannur, A Sampath in Attingal and Joice George in Idukki. The CPM secretariat has also decided to consider fielding Innocent in Ernakulam.

The seat allocation in CPM is moving forward excluding allies which demanded seats and even the Janata Dal-Secular which contested from Kottayam constituency during the last LS polls.

Currently, the CPM is confused about 3 seats – Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam. Though it is certain that CPM will contest in Pathanamthitta, they are yet to decide the candidate. The popular demand raised in the secretariat meeting was that the party should contest all 16 seats.