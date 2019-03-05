KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Election: CPM to contest in 16 constituencies

Mar 5, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPIM will contest in 16 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state. The CPM has decided to field KN Balagopal in Kollam besides taking over Kottayam seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, P Karunakaran MP will not contest this time around.

Other finalised candidates include MB Rajesh in Palakkad, PK Biju in Alathoor, PK Sreemathy in Kannur, A Sampath in Attingal and Joice George in Idukki. The CPM secretariat has also decided to consider fielding Innocent in Ernakulam.

The seat allocation in CPM is moving forward excluding allies which demanded seats and even the Janata Dal-Secular which contested from Kottayam constituency during the last LS polls.

Currently, the CPM is confused about 3 seats – Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam. Though it is certain that CPM will contest in Pathanamthitta, they are yet to decide the candidate. The popular demand raised in the secretariat meeting was that the party should contest all 16 seats.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Electric Buses

Buses running as city service, going to be run on electricity soon

Mar 17, 2018, 06:45 am IST

Court orders flydubai  to pay Dh800,000 to siblings for losing parents in plane crash

Aug 13, 2018, 11:27 pm IST
minor raped & burned

Minor student gang raped and burned to death

Mar 25, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Sabarimala Temple

Pandalam Palace Representative Opens up on What Needs to be Done if Traditions in Sabarimala are Broken

Oct 18, 2018, 09:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close