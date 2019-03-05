‘Maamaankam’ third schedule wrapped up

Megastar Mammootty’s big-budget historical film ‘Maamaankam’s third schedule wrapped up in Kochi. The shoot of the film got resumed by the first week of February. The film was tangled in a few controversies earlier and after that, a new set of actors and technicians were added to the team. Replacing original director Sajeev Pillai, veteran M Padmakumar is directing the film now.

Mammootty was not part of the third schedule was he was busy shooting for the Khalid Rahman directorial ‘Unda’. He is expected to join ‘Maamaankam’ team only after the completion of ‘Unda’.

‘Maamaankam’ is based on the medieval fair, Maamaankam, where brave warriors from various regions would come together to showcase their skills at combat. Mammootty plays the lead role of a fiery ‘Chaaver’ (warrior) in this movie, which revolves around the life of warriors who plot to defeat the Zamorin rulers. Unni Mukundan is also said to be playing a warrior’s role in the movie. Kaniha and Anu Sithara play the two female leads. Venu Kunnappilly is producing ‘Maamaankaam’ under the banner of Kavya Films.