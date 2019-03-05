Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, Indrajith and Poornima to act in Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Thuramukham’

Ace director and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi is going to direct another film. His last directorial venture was critically acclaimed ‘Kammattipadam’. The new film titled as ‘Thuramukham’. Last day, the movie’s first look poster was released online. The movie has a stellar star cast comprising of Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith and Manikandan R Achari. This is the first time all these talented actors are coming together and it promises to be nothing short of a treat for the Malayali audience.

As the title ‘Thuramukham’ suggests, the movie revolves around a harbour and the lives of coastal people. It is a story set in the Cochin harbour in the early 1950s. It is based on the historic protests against the inhuman ‘chappa’ system, that existed during the 50s, wherein copper coins were thrown to waiting workers in a primitive ‘work guarantee’ scheme, which had resulted in police firing and martyrdom of three labourers in Mattancherry.

KM Chidambaram had was earlier written a play named ‘Thuramukham’. Rajeev Ravi’s movie is supposedly inspired from this play. The playwright’s son, Gopan Chidambaram, a scenarist, who has previously co-written ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’, is scripting the movie.

The shoot is expected to commence soon after all the lead actors are free from their ongoing commitments.