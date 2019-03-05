KeralaLatest News

O.Rajagopal wants Kummanam to be back in Kerala politics

Mar 5, 2019, 04:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior BJP leader and BJP’s only MLA in the state O.Rajagopal has said that he wants Kummanam Rajasekharan to back in Kerala politics. Kummanam the former state president of BJP was made the governor of the north-east state of Mizoram by the union government last year.

Rajagopal informed that Kummanam did not want to continue his position in Mizoram. He is like a caged bird. Rajagopal expressed that he wishes Kummanam to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He also revealed that he has asked the party national leadership to bring back Kummanam to state.

 

Earlier many party workers and leaders has also raised the demand that Kummanam must be brought back to Kerala politics. The RSS also raised the same demand. There has been rumours that Kummanam will be the BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

 

