‘One Nation One Card’ For All Modes of Travel Launched by P.M Modi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) while inaugurating the first phase of the Ahmedabad metro train service in Ahmedabad. The indigenously-developed National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) will help people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services and toll tax, across the country.

Dubbed as ‘One Nation One Card’, the inter-operable transport card would allow the holders to pay for their bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.

“This card runs on RuPay card and it will eliminate all your travel related problems. Many times, we do not have change to pay in cash while travelling in metro, bus or train, or for toll and parking. To overcome this issue, an automatic fare collection system was introduced,” Modi said.

Central government officials said roll-out of the card and a new feature in all credit and debit cards issued by banks will enable people to use them either in PoS machines deployed at ticket counters or just use them like Metro Rail smart cards to enter a platform.