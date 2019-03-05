P.M Modi Says ‘Karachi’ Instead of ‘Kochi’, But His Explanation Wins Applause

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a slip of the tongue while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 750-bed annexe building of Guru Govind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar. The seasoned politician was quick to cover it up though and he did it brilliantly.

“Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, if a resident of Jamangar has gone to Bhopal and falls sick, he need not come back to Jamnagar for treatment. If he shows his (Ayushman Bharat) beneficiary card, he will get free treatment even in Kolkata and even in Karachi,” Modi told a gathering in Jamnagar.

But Modi quickly corrected the statement telling the gathering that he meant ‘Kochi’ and not ‘Karachi’.“Not Karachi but Kochi. Nowadays my mind is preoccupied with the thoughts of the neighbouring country.” “But that (air strike in Pakistan) was also necessary. Should that be done or not?” There was a huge applause from the crowd then.