Pakistan Supreme Court bars channels from airing Indian films, shows

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday barred private channels from airing Indian films and television shows, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack. A three-member bench of the apex court heard the case pertaining to the telecast of Indian material on Pakistani channels.

The move came a week after Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films following Indian air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last month. Hussain also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on “made-in-India advertisements”.