“We Will Take the Attack to the Terrorist’s Home”: PM Modi’s Warning to Terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had slammed the opposition for labelling the Indian air strikes on terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) Balakot camp as an electoral gimmick as per the report of a national media.

“They are saying airstrike was for electoral gains. Where there were elections when we carried out surgical strikes? Humara siddhant hai, hum ghar me ghus ke marenge (It is our principle to take the attack home),” said Modi at Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad.

P.M Modi opened the ‘Medicity’, a 1,200-bed extension costing Rs 1,450 crore to the Asia’s largest public hospital here at Jamnagar, Ahmedabad.