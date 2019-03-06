CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to be released on 2020

Mar 6, 2019, 10:59 pm IST
“Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, is set to release on Eid 2020. Akshay Kumar informed this through his Twitter. The actor also attached as co-producer, shared two posters from the film.

The film, to be directed by Rohit Shetty, features Akshay in the title role. The character was introduced in Rohit’s last release “Simmba” in the post-climax scene as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Karan Johar who is the co-producer of the film and Ranveer Singh who was the hero of the film ‘Simmba’ directed by Rohit Shetty also shared the poster in their twitter account.

