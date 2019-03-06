Balakot Casualty Debate: Union Minister VK Singh Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to the Opposition

Union minister VK Singh took a dig at the opposition leaders with a tweet about “too many mosquitoes” amid ongoing Balakot strike row.

“Last night at 3.30 am there were too many mosquitoes, so I used HIT (repellant). Now should I start counting how many mosquitoes I killed or should I go back to sleep?”

Explaining his tweet, VK Singh said: “Do you count things? Bombs were exploded, buildings were hit and will people not be killed after an explosion of a 1000-kg bomb? If killed, then you make an estimate of the number of people killed. I don’t know who wants to count it. It’s unfortunate.”

Some of the leaders of the opposition had asked the Central leadership for evidence for 300 terrorists being killed in the Indian airstrike. Pakistan too had denied the news of casualties on their side.