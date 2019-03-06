Ceasefire Violation at Sunderbani Sector by Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army violated ceasefire yet again, this time in Sunderbani sector, of Rajouri district, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. This was the third time such incident on the same day. The violation lasted till 4 30 am on Wednesday.

There are no reports of any casualties on the Indian side.

On Monday, in J&K’s Akhnoor sector Pakistan violated ceasefire at 3 am. Indian Army retaliated effectively. The firing stopped at 6:30 am.

“At about 3 a.m. today, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling and firing in the Akhnoor sector,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.