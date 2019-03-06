Latest NewsIndia

Ceasefire Violation at Sunderbani Sector by Pakistan Army

Mar 6, 2019, 08:31 am IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan Army violated ceasefire yet again, this time in Sunderbani sector, of Rajouri district, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. This was the third time such incident on the same day. The violation lasted till 4 30 am on Wednesday.

There are no reports of any casualties on the Indian side.

On Monday, in J&K’s Akhnoor sector Pakistan violated ceasefire at 3 am. Indian Army retaliated effectively. The firing stopped at 6:30 am.

“At about 3 a.m. today, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling and firing in the Akhnoor sector,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

Tags

Related Articles

Pranab’s address at RSS function at 6:35 today

Jun 7, 2018, 04:42 pm IST
baahubali-2

Here you can find the remuneration of ‘Bahubali 2’ actors

May 19, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s Luxurious Wedding Invite Goes Viral: Video

Nov 5, 2018, 09:29 am IST
Flood-hit Kerala

Every State And Corporations Does Its Bit To Help Flood-Hit Kerala

Aug 19, 2018, 07:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close