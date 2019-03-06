Latest NewsBusiness

Forex: Indian rupee gains against US Dollar

Mar 6, 2019, 08:25 pm IST
In the forex market, the Indian Rupee gained against the US Dollar. The rupee gained by 21 paise to close at 70.28 against the US dollar. The reason for this rise was easing crude oil prices even as the greenback strengthened vis-a-vis other major currencies. Heavy buying in domestic equities and robust foreign fund inflows also propped up the rupee.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.5798 and for rupee/euro at 79.7660. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.7197 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.13

