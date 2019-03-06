Here is What Anupam Kher Said After India’s Win Against Australia

Skipper Virat Kohli credited vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni as India pulled off a thrilling eight-run victory over Australia in the second ODI in Nagpur.

Australia needed aout 15 runs to win in the final over and there were just Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar to choose from as bowlers, Skipper Kohli handed the ball to Vijay and he responded with two wickets.

Following India’s eight-run victory over Australia in second ODI, Anupam Kher tweeted, “Bharat ki jeet ki aadat bahut achchi lagti hai. Cricket mai bhi! Lagti hai na? Zor se bolo…’Bharat Mata ki Jai!’ (India’s habit of winning feels nice, in cricket too. doesn’t it? Say out loud, Bharat Mata ki Jai).” India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.