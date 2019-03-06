India, Pakistan to hold meeting on March 14

India and Pakistan will hold the first meeting to discuss and finalize the modalities for Kartarpur Corridor at Attari-Wagah on the 14th of this month.

India has proposed for a technical level discussion on the alignment of the corridor on the same day on the sidelines of the meeting.

The Government decided to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It also meets the long pending public demand to have easy and smooth access to the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.