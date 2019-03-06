Latest NewsIndia

India, Pakistan to hold meeting on March 14

Mar 6, 2019, 07:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

India and Pakistan will hold the first meeting to discuss and finalize the modalities for Kartarpur Corridor at Attari-Wagah on the 14th of this month.

India has proposed for a technical level discussion on the alignment of the corridor on the same day on the sidelines of the meeting.

The Government decided to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It also meets the long pending public demand to have easy and smooth access to the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Tags

Related Articles

After BJP rally , TMC workers ‘purify ground’ with Gangajal

Dec 9, 2018, 03:06 pm IST

stupid media, ignoramus feminists..Dileep Online abuse continues so.

Jun 26, 2018, 11:54 am IST

B-town diva Aishwarya to romance this 15-year younger actor

May 4, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

Sabarimala Issue : CM Pinarayi Vijayan failed to control violence in Kerala,says Congress

Jan 6, 2019, 10:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close