The political thriller film ‘NGK’ starring Suriya ’ is getting ready for release this summer. The film is directed by Selvaraghavan. A new poster of the movie was released.

Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female leads while Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the villain role.SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures is producing the movie.

As per unofficial sources, the film is expected to release worldwide in May.