Latest NewsIndia

Omar Abdullah Asks Why Governor is Not Sacked For his Comments Against Kashmir

Mar 6, 2019, 09:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Pakistani Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyaz-ul Hassan Chohan of the ruling PTI has been sacked after facing severe criticism from members of his party for making derogatory remarks about Hindus.

At a press conference last month, the minister was quoted by Samaa news agency, referring to the Hindus as “cow urine-drinking people”. Chohan is also a member of current Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After Punjab (Pakistan) Minister Fayyaz Chohan was sacked for calling Hindus “cow urine-drinking people”, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said

“In Pakistan, a state minister is sacked for his remarks against Hindus. In India, a state Governor isn’t even reprimanded for his public call to boycott & ostracise all Kashmiri Muslims. We like to compare ourselves to Pakistan so compare this fact as well”.

Meghalaya Governor and former BJP leader Tathagata Roy had asked to “Boycott everything Kashmiri” after the Pulwama attack which involved a local suicide bomber.

Tags

Related Articles

this actress want to marry prabhas

Hot actress from South Indian movies want to marry Prabhas

Mar 17, 2018, 03:12 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi shunned Congress MP Renuka’s unstoppable laugh with a single dialogue

Feb 7, 2018, 11:55 pm IST

Rape of a nun by Catholic Bishop Franco Mullakkal: arrest delayed due to his priesthood says writer Sarah Joseph

Jul 8, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

Thalapathy 63: Vijay’s next to be a sports-based film?

Nov 16, 2018, 11:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close