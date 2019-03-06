Omar Abdullah Asks Why Governor is Not Sacked For his Comments Against Kashmir

Pakistani Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyaz-ul Hassan Chohan of the ruling PTI has been sacked after facing severe criticism from members of his party for making derogatory remarks about Hindus.

At a press conference last month, the minister was quoted by Samaa news agency, referring to the Hindus as “cow urine-drinking people”. Chohan is also a member of current Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After Punjab (Pakistan) Minister Fayyaz Chohan was sacked for calling Hindus “cow urine-drinking people”, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said

“In Pakistan, a state minister is sacked for his remarks against Hindus. In India, a state Governor isn’t even reprimanded for his public call to boycott & ostracise all Kashmiri Muslims. We like to compare ourselves to Pakistan so compare this fact as well”.

Meghalaya Governor and former BJP leader Tathagata Roy had asked to “Boycott everything Kashmiri” after the Pulwama attack which involved a local suicide bomber.