Rajnath Singh Asks If those 300 Mobiles Were Used by Trees

Mar 6, 2019, 09:06 am IST
According to reports, before the Indian Air Force jets struck the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26, technical surveillance by Indian intelligence agencies had found 300 mobile phones active at the facility. This is a clear indication of the total number of inmates housed at the JeM terror camp.

The opposition in Indian and Pakistan has been asking for evidence for the air strike though. Home Minister Rajnath Singh responded to the situation and asked if the 300 mobile phones were used by trees!

“The NTRO, which has an authentic system, said that 300 mobile phones were active… Were these mobile phones used by the trees? Now, will you not believe the NTRO also. “India’s respected and authentic NTRO surveillance system has said that before Indian pilots dropped the bombs, 300 mobile phones were active there. There’s no need to tell you how many were killed” said Rajnath Singh.

